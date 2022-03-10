Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past five years, perhaps the best investment you could've owned was Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The world's first programmable blockchain has seen the price of ETH, its native token, skyrocket more than 13,000% (as of March 7, 2022) since March of 2017. The S&P 500's 94% total return during the same time period doesn't even come close. While the future might not exactly resemble the past, there are some promising digital assets out there that could produce monster returns in the years ahead. If you're looking for the next Ethereum, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) both make compelling arguments for your investment dollars. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading