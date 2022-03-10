|
10.03.2022 14:15:00
Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
Over the past five years, perhaps the best investment you could've owned was Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The world's first programmable blockchain has seen the price of ETH, its native token, skyrocket more than 13,000% (as of March 7, 2022) since March of 2017. The S&P 500's 94% total return during the same time period doesn't even come close. While the future might not exactly resemble the past, there are some promising digital assets out there that could produce monster returns in the years ahead. If you're looking for the next Ethereum, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) both make compelling arguments for your investment dollars. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!