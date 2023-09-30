|
30.09.2023 12:36:00
Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
Since its launch in July 2015, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the best financial assets any investor could have owned, as the token's price has skyrocketed 53,000% over its roughly eight-year history (as of Sept. 27). The road hasn't been a smooth one, as the past couple years have shown, but it's hard to deny the rapid rise of this digital asset. While Ethereum might be on your radar as a potential buying opportunity today, especially since it's currently 67% below its peak price, it's worthwhile to consider two smaller cryptocurrencies to invest in. What makes Ethereum different from Bitcoin, the world's oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency network, is that it was the first blockchain to introduce smart contracts. These are software programs that automatically run when the stakeholders satisfy their ends of a particular agreement. Smart contracts are an innovative feature that underpin the promise that cryptocurrency could disrupt numerous industries by eliminating the need for middlemen. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,60
|1,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.