Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

In 2013, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) became the first programmable blockchain. Whereas preceding blockchains served solely as digital ledgers for transaction data, Ethereum could also support self-executing computer programs known as smart contracts. That technology has since evolved into a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) products.Today, Ethereum is a thriving ecosystem of software and services, but that popularity has exposed its lack of scalability. As more people have flooded the network with transactions, the resulting congestion has caused fees to spike. Of course, the developer community has a solution in the works, but it won't launch until 2023. In the meantime, rivals like Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have a chance to gain ground.Here's what you should know.