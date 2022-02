Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The launch of Ethereum in 2015 ushered in a new era for the crypto industry. Its programmable nature extended blockchain's utility beyond peer-to-peer payments, allowing developers to build software on a decentralized network. And like ordinary software, those decentralized applications (dApps) have a wide range of use cases, from decentralized finance (DeFi) services to video games and social-media platforms.So, what's the difference? Those dApps aren't controlled by corporate entities, meaning no one is collecting your private data in the background, and no one can censor your content. Similarly, DeFi products eliminate the need for intermediaries like banks and credit-card networks, making financial services more efficient and accessible.