28.10.2022 12:15:00
Looking for the Next Ethereum? 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is one of the biggest names in crypto, which can be a blessing and a curse. Because of its popularity, it's one of the safer investment options. While there are no guarantees that any crypto will succeed over time, Ethereum has a much better chance than some lesser-known cryptocurrencies.However, because it's already one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, you may not stand to gain as much by investing now. Fortunately, there are a few options that could follow in Ethereum's footsteps in terms of growth, and they could potentially be lucrative over the long run.Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has long been known as an "Ethereum killer" and has become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies of 2021. Since then, though, it's been in a slump -- with its price falling nearly 88% from its peak in November.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
