Looking for the Next Shiba Inu? 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

The last year has been a wild ride for cryptocurrency, but one of the most impressive performers of 2021 was Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The crypto saw its price skyrocket essentially overnight, and if you had invested and sold at just the right moment, it's possible to have made a lot of money.However, Shiba Inu's price is currently down around 64% from its peak in late October, and it may or may not be able to bounce back.This cryptocurrency, in particular, is a riskier investment because its price swings are due largely to hype. For the most part, Shiba Inu lacks real-world utility. This means its price may see wild fluctuations in the short term, but it will be harder for it to achieve stable long-term growth.Continue reading