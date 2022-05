Looking for the Next Tesla? There Won't Be One

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken the market by storm in just a few short years. The electric-vehicle (EV) stock is up nearly 2,000% in the last few years as the company went from a cash-burning niche player to the leader in the biggest transition in automobiles in a century.EVs are going mainstream, and Tesla is the reason why, but the stock isn't just up on hype. The automaker has delivered both strong revenue growth and profitability. In Tesla's first quarter, revenue jumped 81% to $18.8 billion, and operating income rose more than six times to $3.6 billion. Operating margin ramped up to 19.2%, well ahead of any other major automaker.Continue reading