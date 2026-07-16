Fit Aktie
WKN DE: A2DULY / ISIN: JP3802980007
|
16.07.2026 14:10:01
Looking to Add More Tech to Your Portfolio? SOXX May Be a Better Fit than FTEC.
Technology remains a primary driver of market performance, but investors can choose between a broad-market approach and a specialized industry tilt. iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) offers concentrated, high-volatility exposure to 30 chipmakers, while Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FTEC) provides a broader, lower-cost entry into the entire technology sector.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!