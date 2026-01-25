Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.01.2026 15:09:00
Looking to Cash in AI, But Own Too Many Tech Stocks? This High-Yielding Energy Stock is Capitalizing on the AI-Powered Gas Boom.
Technology stocks have been among the early leaders in cashing in on the AI boom. From semiconductor companies to cloud computing giants, the bulk of the early AI gains have come to companies developing compute power. They provide the GPUs and other specialized hardware needed to process data. However, these chips require a tremendous amount of electricity to operate at maximum capacity and need large cooling systems to prevent overheating. That's fueling a power boom. One of the early beneficiaries of this power surge is natural gas pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!