|
12.05.2023 22:30:00
Looking to Invest $1,000 This Month? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip
After a brutal sell-off last year that sent many of the best stocks into the bargain bin, some of the strongest are now on the rebound. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are up 30% and 50%, respectively, year to date. Following a new round of earnings reports for the first quarter, the market is starting to sense better times on the horizon.Here's why both stocks could be great places to park some money for the long term.Shares of Amazon are still down 40% from their all-time high. The stock initially fell due to weak consumer spending trends in online stores, Amazon's largest revenue source. Another perceived problem is slowing growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!