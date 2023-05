Looking to Invest $1,000 This Month? 2 Stocks to Buy at Discounts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you have $1,000 to invest this month, there are some good deals in the market right now. The truth is that even less money could go a long way. That's because some growth stocks, like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), are trading well off their previous highs and appear undervalued.As long as you're investing money you don't need for a while, here's why putting $500 in each stock as part of a diversified portfolio could be a smart move.While Amazon's growth has slowed significantly over the last few years, the market's low expectations sets up a good entry point to buy the stock right now.Continue reading