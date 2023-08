Looking to Invest in AI? 2 Genius Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Although artificial intelligence (AI) investing has been a hot-button topic in 2023, investors have lost interest since the market began its decline about a month ago. It's been clear from second-quarter results that AI isn't a short-term catalyst; it's a long-term one. As a result, investors should consider companies with more than one business segment than just AI, as it can help insulate your portfolio from the highs and lows of the market.One area critical in AI proliferation is cloud computing, as massive data centers give clients access to top-notch computational power without needing to buy the machines themselves. In this space, two of the top providers are Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud. Read on to find out what makes these two exceptional buys right now .Cloud computing is vital in AI for a couple of reasons. First, AI models require a lot of data to be trained properly. Storing and processing that information can take up a lot of storage space, so many choose to store this information in the cloud. By storing information on the cloud, it isn't just on the internet; it's actually being stored offsite in a data center and accessible through the internet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel