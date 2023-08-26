|
26.08.2023 13:30:00
Looking to Invest in AI? 2 Genius Stocks to Buy Right Now.
Although artificial intelligence (AI) investing has been a hot-button topic in 2023, investors have lost interest since the market began its decline about a month ago. It's been clear from second-quarter results that AI isn't a short-term catalyst; it's a long-term one. As a result, investors should consider companies with more than one business segment than just AI, as it can help insulate your portfolio from the highs and lows of the market.One area critical in AI proliferation is cloud computing, as massive data centers give clients access to top-notch computational power without needing to buy the machines themselves. In this space, two of the top providers are Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud. Read on to find out what makes these two exceptional buys right now.Cloud computing is vital in AI for a couple of reasons. First, AI models require a lot of data to be trained properly. Storing and processing that information can take up a lot of storage space, so many choose to store this information in the cloud. By storing information on the cloud, it isn't just on the internet; it's actually being stored offsite in a data center and accessible through the internet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,10
|-0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.