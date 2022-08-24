Looking to Retire With $1 Million? You Might Want to Aim Higher

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Telling someone how much they need to save for retirement is tricky because everyone's situation is different, which inevitably means they'll require different amounts. Someone retiring in Los Angeles who plans to travel the world will likely need more than someone who wants to relax on a ranch in Montana. However, there are good baselines you can start at and then adjust accordingly to your retirement aspirations.One common way to determine how much you'll need in retirement is by first figuring out how much you'll need annually using the 80% rule. The 80% rule says you should plan to have 80% of your annual income in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle. Given that rule of thumb, here's how much annual retirement income someone should aim for based on their current income:Data source: author calculationsContinue reading