Looking to Start a Business in Retirement? Ask Yourself These Questions First.

It's hardly a secret that some retirees experience a fair amount of financial stress. It's not easy going from a steady paycheck to a fixed income that may be more limited. Throw in the potential for expensive health issues to arise, and it's no wonder retirement has the potential to be a financially precarious time.But there's a lesser-known pitfall retirees tend to fall victim to, and it's not necessarily money-related -- or at least not totally. That pitfall is boredom.Just as it's hard losing out on a paycheck, it can also be difficult to go from working 40 hours a week or more to suddenly having lots of free hours to fill. And one thing you may want to do to occupy your newfound free time is start a business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel