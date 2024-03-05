|
05.03.2024 11:00:00
Looking to Start Earning Passive Income in March? Check Out These Top Monthly Dividend Stocks.
Earning passive income is the pathway to financial freedom. As you generate more passive income, you'll become less reliant on your job to support your lifestyle. That could give you the freedom to work fewer hours or change to a more rewarding career.Investing in dividend stocks is an easy way to start collecting passive income. Realty Income (NYSE: O), EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) are three great options because they pay monthly dividends instead of the typical quarterly schedule of most dividend payers. That makes them great options for those seeking recurring passive income to help offset regular expenses. Realty Income bills itself as "The Monthly Dividend Company." The real estate investment trust (REIT) has delivered on that claim over the years. It has paid 644 monthly dividends throughout its 55-year operating history. It has increased its payment 123 times since coming public in 1994, including for the last 105 straight quarters. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
