23.08.2022 22:03:00
LookSmart Group Recommends Shareholders Reject Unsolicited Tender Offer by Alternative Liquidity Capital
HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LookSmart Group (OTCMARKETS SYMBOL: LKST) (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LKST/overview), LookSmart Group Inc. ("LookSmart" or the "Company") is making this announcement in compliance with SEC regulation 14e-2 in order to inform shareholders of the Company's position with respect to the following tender offer. LookSmart is in no way associated with Alternative Liquidity Capital and recommends stockholders reject the unsolicited mini-tender offer by Alternative Liquidity for the purchase of up to 21,000 shares which represent 37% of the shares at $2 per share.Reasons for Recommending Shareholders Reject the Tender Offer:
Accordingly, please exercise extreme caution and undertake due diligence when reviewing Alternative Liquidity's offer.About LookSmart Group Inc.
LookSmart is an online advertising solutions company. LookSmart is based in Henderson, Nevada. For more information, contact us at: ir@looksmart.net or call (702) 625-2269.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Statement may contain statements that are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are (1) the risk of failing to complete any strategic transaction contemplated by any indications of interest for any reason, including the risk that third parties withdraw such indications of interest, (2) LookSmart's ability to maintain the value of its assets, operations and prospects (3) LookSmart's ability to deliver high quality traffic to advertisers and high value advertising opportunities to publishers (4) LookSmart's ability to capture market opportunities, and achieve growth and value based on its investments and growth opportunities (5) business disruptions associated with the tender offer commenced by Alternative Liquidity and (6) other factors detailed in LookSmart's filings with the OTCMarkets.com
