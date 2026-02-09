Looming Economic Data May Lead To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Monday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the significant advance seen during last Friday's session.

Traders may take a step back to assess the recent volatility in the markets, which saw a tech-led swoon in the middle of last week before the notable rebound seen on Friday.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also keep some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of several key reports in the coming days.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which was delayed due to the brief government shutdown last week, is likely to be in the spotlight.

The report is expected to show employment climbed by 70,000 jobs in January after rising by 50,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.

Reports on retail sales and consumer price inflation are also likely to attract attention, as the data could impact the outlook for interest rates.

After moving sharply lower over the past few sessions, stocks showed a substantial move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The major averages all showed substantial upward moves, with the Dow closing above 50,000 for the first time.

The major averages reached new highs late in the session before giving back some ground going into the end of the day. The Dow soared 1,206.95 points or 2.5 percent to 50,115.67, the Nasdaq surged 490.63 points or 2.2 percent to 23,031.21 and the S&P 500 jumped 133.90 points or 2.0 percent to 6,932.30.

For the week, the Dow shot up by 2.5 percent, while the S&P 500 edged down by 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq slumped by 1.8 percent.

The rally on Wall Street largely reflected bargain hunting, as some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness.

Tech stocks helped lead the pullback seen over the past few days, dragging the Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The S&P 500 also hit its lowest intraday level in over a month in early trading on Thursday before regaining some ground.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the University of Michigan showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. has unexpectedly seen a continued improvement in the month of February.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index rose to 57.3 in February after jumping to 56.4 in January. Economists had expected the index to dip to 55.5.

With the unexpected increase, the consumer sentiment index reached its highest level since hitting 58.2 in August 2025.

The unexpected uptick by the consumer sentiment index came as sentiment surged among consumers with the largest stock portfolios.

The rebound by the broader markets came despite a steep drop by shares of Amazon (AMZN), with the online retail giant plunging by 5.6 percent.

Amazon came under pressure after reporting slightly weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings and forecasting 2026 capital spending well above analyst estimates.

Airline stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 7.1 percent to its best closing level in over three years.

Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks also moved sharply higher following recent weakness, driving the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index and Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 6.8 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

A sharp increase by the price of gold also contributed to significant strength among gold stocks, as reflected by the 5.5 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

Networking, financial and oil service stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are edging down $0.03 to $63.52 a barrel after rising $0.26 to $63.55 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after jumping $90.30 to $4,979.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $50.40 to $5,030.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.10 yen versus the 157.20 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1895 compared to last Friday's $1.1816.

Asia

Asian stocks surged on Monday as technology stocks recovered from last week's rout on AI-linked jitters and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition swept to a historic election win on Sunday, clearing the way for more spending and tax cuts.

A weaker dollar lifted precious metals, with gold surging above $5,000 an ounce ahead of key U.S. economic data due this week, including reports on jobs, inflation and consumer spending.

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent despite escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, with U.S. President Donald Trump calling for a regime change in the nation and Iran stating that it is not scared by the military deployment near the region.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.4 percent to 4,123.09 ahead of January inflation and producer price data due later in the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.8 percent to 27,027.16, with financials and tech giants leading the surge.

Shares of Chinese chip designer Montage Technology soared more than 50 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut following an initial share sale.

Japanese markets soared after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party secured a landslide victory in the House of Representatives election.

The Nikkei 225 Index briefly topped the 57,000 mark for the first time before closing up 3.9 percent at 56,363.94. The broader Topix Index settled 2.3 percent higher at 3,783.57.

Seoul stocks skyrocketed amid renewed confidence over the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The Kospi soared 4.1 percent to 5,298.04 despite analysts advising investors to make wise decisions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls from February 16 to 18.

Samsung Electronics shot up by 4.9 percent on reports it will begin mass production of the world's first sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM), known as HBM4, this month.

SK Hynix shares soared 5.7 percent, Samsung SDI advanced 2.7 percent and LG Energy Solution added 2.5 percent. Leading cosmetics maker Amorepacific jumped more than 20 percent after reporting robust earnings for 2025.

Australian stocks ended sharply higher, led by mining, IT and real estate stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rallied 1.9 percent to 8,870.10 ahead of a busy week for domestic earnings. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 2 percent at 9,131.10.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index finished marginally higher at 13,446.37 ahead of January business PMI, December visitor arrivals and first quarter business inflation expectations data due this week.

Europe

European stocks are broadly higher on Monday as tech jitters have eased and some merger and acquisition news has generated excitement.

On a light day on the economic front, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs revealed another decline in U.K. permanent job placements in January amid weak market conditions and employer concerns costs. However, the pace of decrease eased to the weakest in 18 months.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

Italian lender Unicredit has moved sharply higher after reporting record annual profit of €10.6 billion for 2025.

Global semiconductor leader STMicroelectronics has also surged after expanding its collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

InPost shares have also soared after a consortium led by holding firm Advent and FedEx agreed to buy the Polish parcel locker company for €15.60 per share.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has also spiked after U.S. drug distributor Hims & Hers said it will pull its copycat weight-loss pill off the market.

Meanwhile, NatWest shares have slumped after the British bank agreed to buy private equity-backed wealth management group Evelyn Partners.

U.S. Economic News

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller is scheduled to participate in a discussion about "Digital Assets" at the Global Interdependence Center Summit: The Dollar and Continued U.S. Exceptionalism at 1:30 pm ET.

At 2:30 pm ET, Federal Reserve Stephen I. Miran is due to speak at the Boston University Questrom School of Business Events and Conference Center.