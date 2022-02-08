Looming Inflation Data May Lead To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after ending the previous session mostly lower.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's report on consumer price inflation in the month of January.

The report, which is due to be released before the start of trading on Thursday, could impact the outlook for how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

Treasury yields are seeing further upside ahead of the release of the report, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest level in over two years.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in the month of December.

U.S. stocks failed to hold gains and ended on a negative note on Monday after a cautious and somewhat lackluster session. Traders remained largely reluctant to build up positions as they looked ahead to the release of the inflation data for directional clues.

Among the major averages, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower, while the Dow ended flat. The Dow, which climbed to 35,325.01 in the final hour, tumbled into negative territory soon thereafter, and eventually ended the session with just a small gain of 1.39 points at 35,091.13.

The S&P 500 ended lower by 16.66 points or 0.4 percent at 4,483.87, dropping from a high of 4,521.86, while the Nasdaq settled at 14,015.67, netting a loss of 82.34 points or 0.6 percent.

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT), Merck (MRK), Walmart (WMT) and Salesforce.com (CRM) ended notably lower.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) also declined more than 5 percent on reports that a company has threatened to remove the social media platform from the European Union if it is unable to recollect data from users per GDPR data rules.

Meanwhile, shares of airliners Frontier (ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) soared after the groups unveiled plans to merge into the fifth-largest U.S. airline through a cash-and-stock deal worth $2.9 billion.

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) soared 21 percent on reports both Amazon (AMZN) and Nike (NKE) are among the companies looking to acquire the exercise brand.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are tumbling $1.21 to $90.11 a barrel after slumping $0.99 to $91.32 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $14 to $1,821.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $0.90 to $1,820.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.45 yen compared to the 115.10 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1407 compared to yesterday's $1.1442.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday, though the upside remained capped due to caution over the tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

Investors kept an eye on upcoming U.S. inflation data amid heightened expectations for a half-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March.

Chinese shares ended higher despite rising tensions between the world's two largest economies. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 23.05 points, or 0.7 percent, to 3,452.63.

Healthcare companies sold off after the U.S. Commerce Department added pharmaceutical group WuXi Biologics to its "unverified" list for receiving U.S. exports.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 250.06 points, or 1 percent, to settle at 24,329.49. Hong Kong's IHS Markit SAR Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 48.9 in January from 50.8 in December, data showed earlier in the day.

Japanese shares ended slightly higher as investors reacted to a string of positive earnings results. The Nikkei 225 Index inched up 35.65 points, or 0.1 percent, to 27,284.52, while the broader Topix closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,934.06.

Marine transportation, farm and fishery, and air transportation issues topped the gainers list. Musical instrument maker Yamaha Corp. rallied 3.2 percent after announcing positive earnings.

Australian markets rallied, as iron ore prices rose on demand optimism from China and Macquarie Group reported a record third quarter.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 75.90 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,186.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 74.80 points, or 1 percent, at 7,489.

Mining heavyweight BHP surged 3.7 percent and Rio Tinto climbed 2.2 percent after reports that China is moving swiftly to expedite infrastructure projects.

Investment bank Macquarie Group rallied 3.9 percent after saying it would benefit from an increase in interest rates around the world. Insurer Suncorp Group soared 5.5 percent after its first-half cash earnings beat analysts' estimates.

Seoul stocks ended largely unchanged with a positive bias after the U.S. tightened export regulations on China.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 1.6 percent, while bio giant Samsung Biologics surged 4.9 percent as the country reported a record high in daily Covid-19 cases.

Europe

European stocks are seeing modest strength on Tuesday, as investors react to the latest earnings updates and await U.S. inflation data due this week for clues on the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The dollar index is trading higher a day after European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde played down the chances of a "measurable tightening" of monetary policy to fight inflation.

There is no need for big monetary policy tightening in the eurozone as inflation is set to fall back and could stabilize around 2 percent, she said.

While the German DAX Index has crept up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

BP has moved to the upside. The energy giant boosted share buybacks after delivering a big increase in fourth quarter profit.

Austrian electronics company Ams OSRAM has also moved sharply higher after delivering healthy full-year and fourth-quarter results.

Meanwhile, British retailer Ocado Group has shown a substantial move to the downside after its annual loss widened.

BNP Paribas has also declined. The French lender reported that its fiscal 2021 net income attributable to equity holders climbed to 9.49 billion euros from last year's 7.07 billion euros. However, interest income declined to 29.52 billion euros from the prior year's 31.17 billion euros.

TUI AG has also fallen after the travel and tourism company posted a first quarter Group underlying EBIT loss of 273.6 million euros.

In economic news, data showed U.K. retail sales grew at a stronger pace in January due to the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Like-for-like sales grew 8.1 percent in January from the previous year, data from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed. At the same time, overall sales increased 11.9 percent on a yearly basis in January.

U.S. Economic Reports

With the value of imports increasing by slightly more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $80.7 billion in December from a revised $79.3 billion in November.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to expand to $83.0 billion from the $80.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider deficit came as the value of imports surged 1.6 percent to $308.9 billion, while the value of exports jumped 1.5 percent to $228.1 billion.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $50 billion worth of three-year notes.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Peloton (PTON) may give back ground after the fitness equipment maker announced former Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix (NFLX) CFO Barry McCarthy will replace co-founder John Foley as CEO. Peloton also announced plans to cut about 2,800 jobs.

Drugmaker Novavax (NVAX) is also likely to come under pressure after a report from Reuters said the company has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries.

On the other hand, shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the motorcycle maker reported an unexpected fourth quarter profit on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.

Education technology company Chegg (CHGG) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.