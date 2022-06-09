Looming Inflation Data May Lead To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Thursday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after ending the previous session mostly lower.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of a Labor Department report on consumer price inflation on Friday.

The report is expected to show that consumer prices increased by 0.7 percent in May after rising by 0.3 percent in April. Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices are expected to climb by 0.5 percent in May following a 0.6 percent advance in April.

The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to hold at 8.3 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to slow to 5.9 percent from 6.2 percent.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates next Wednesday.

U.S. stocks drifted lower on Wednesday amid worries about soaring inflation, a global economic slowdown and prospects of tighter policy measures by the central bank.

Lowering of global growth forecasts by the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development weighed as well. Higher treasury yields also contributed to the market's decline.

The major averages all ended notably lower. The Dow ended with a loss of 269.24 points or 0.8 percent at 32,910.90 after staying in the red right through the day's session. The S&P 500 closed lower by 44.91 points or 1.1 percent at 4,115.77.

The Nasdaq, which climbed to 12,235.78 after a weak start, turned weak past noon and finally ended the session with a loss of 88.96 points or 0.7 percent at 12,086.27.

Investors, in addition to digesting the reports from the World Bank and the OECD, looked ahead to the crucial inflation data, due on Friday.

Shares of Intel Inc. dropped more than 5 percent after analysts cautioned that the chipmaker could pre-announce weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Goldman Sachs, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International, JP Morgan Chase, American Express, IBM, P&G and Merck shed 1 to 2 percent.

Netflix, Moderna Inc, Biogen and Tesla were some of the prominent gainers in the session.

On the economic front, data showed wholesale inventories in the U.S. increased 2.2 percent from a month earlier to $861.8 billion in April of 2022, slightly above an initial estimate of 2.1 percent and after a 2.7 percent rise in the previous month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are inching up $0.02 to $122.13 a barrel after jumping $2.70 to $122.11 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after rising $4.40 to $1,856.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $1.90 to $1,854.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 133.71 yen versus the 134.25 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0763 compared to yesterday's $1.0716.

Asia

Asian stocks fell on Thursday, U.S. bond yields edged up and the Japanese yen slid to fresh 20-year lows against the dollar as investors waited for cues from the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day and Friday's U.S. consumer inflation report.

The ECB is all set to bring an end to the bank's asset purchase program and signal rate hikes starting in July to combat rising inflation. The White House has said it expects U.S. inflation to be "elevated."

China's Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.8 percent to close at 3,238.95 as Shanghai began imposing new COVID-19 restrictions. The city will lock down a district of 2.7 million people on Saturday to conduct mass coronavirus testing, city authorities said. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 0.7 percent lower at 21,869.05.

Japanese shares ended little changed as a weakening yen buoyed shares of exporters. The Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 12.24 points to 28,246.53, while the broader Topix slipped marginally to close at 1,969.05.

Automakers benefited from the yen's steep decline, with Nissan, Subaru and Mitsubishi Motors climbing 2-3 percent.

Oil firm Inpex Corp. rallied 3.3 percent and Japan Petroleum surged 5.6 percent as oil prices hovered near a 13-week high on signs of robust demand in the world's top consumer the United States.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing added 1.9 percent on the price hike buzz. Chip-making equipment manufacturers underperformed, with Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings losing 2-3 percent.

Shippers Nippon Yusen, Mitsui O.S.K and Kawasaki Kisen lost 7-11 percent on growth worries.

Seoul stocks recovered much of the day's losses to end marginally lower, extending losses for the third day running on worries about stagflation - a combination of slow growth and rising inflation.

Australian markets fell sharply to end near four-week lows, with miners and banks falling heavily. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.4 percent to 7,019.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 1.5 percent at 7,240.40.

The big four banks slumped 2-4 percent on concerns about the health of the housing market. Weak iron ore prices pulled down miners, with heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto falling 2.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

New Zealand shares fell, with the benchmark NZX-50 Index closing down 0.5 percent at 11,211.31.

Europe

European stocks have slipped into the red on Thursday after the European Central Bank confirmed plans to raise the key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points at its July monetary policy meeting.

Traders also await the release of Friday's U.S. consumer inflation report that could determine future Fed interest rate moves.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.2 percent.

Swiss lender Credit Suisse has fallen on growing skepticism of a takeover from U.S. financial giant State Street.

Miners have also moved broadly lower as new Covid-19 curbs in Shanghai added to worries over slowing global growth.

BP Plc, Shell and TotalEnergies are seeing modest gains as oil prices hold near 13-week highs on signs of robust demand in the United States.

British American Tobacco has slipped despite backing its 2022 guidance.

Roche has risen over 1 percent. The U.S. health regulator has approved Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne CDx as a companion diagnostic for Roche's Rozlytrek or entrectinib.

U.S. Economic Reports

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended June 4th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 229,000, an increase of 27,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report showed the less volatile four-week moving average also edged up to 215,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised average of 207,000.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.