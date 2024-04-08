(RTTNews) - Looming Inflation Data May Lead To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Monday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the considerable volatility seen to close out the previous week.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data later in the week.

Some investors may also be away from their desks as they travel to other parts of the country to get a better view of today's total solar eclipse.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its reports on consumer and producer inflation in the month of March on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Economists currently expect consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in March following a 0.4 percent increase in February.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are also expected to climb by 0.3 percent in March after rising by 0.4 percent in February.

The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to accelerate to 3.4 percent in March from 3.2 percent in February, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to slow to 3.7 percent for 3.8 percent.

Producer prices are expected to rise by 0.3 percent in March after climbing by 0.6 percent in February, while the annual rate of producer growth is expected to jump to 2.3 percent from 1.6 percent.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, as Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly said they need greater confidence inflation is slowing before cutting rates.

Wednesday will also see the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, which could also shed additional light on officials' thinking on rates.

Following the sell-off seen late in Thursday's session, stocks showed a significant move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The major averages all moved notably higher, largely offsetting Thursday's steep losses.

The major averages finished the day off their highs of the session but still firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq surged 199.44 points or 1.2 percent to 16,248.52, the S&P 500 jumped 57.13 points or 1.1 percent to 5,204.34 and the Dow advanced 307.06 points or 0.8 percent to 38,904.04.

Despite the rebound on the day, the major averages all moved lower for the week. The Dow plunged by 2.3 percent, while the S&P 500 slumped by 1.0 percent and the Nasdaq slid by 0.8 percent.

The rebound on the day came as traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the steep drop seen during Thursday's session, which dragged the Dow down to its lowest closing level in a month.

Traders also reacted positively to a closely watched Labor Department report showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of March.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 303,000 jobs in March after surging by a downwardly revised 270,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 275,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent in March from 3.9 percent in February, while economists had expected the unemployment rate to come in unchanged.

While the stronger than expected job growth may have added to recent concerns about the outlook for interest rates, the report also showed a continued slowdown in the annual rate of wage growth.

The Labor Department said the annual rate of wage growth slowed to 4.1 percent in March from 4.3 percent in February, in line with estimates.

"While wages are growing solidly, their growth rate has moderated to the least since mid-2021," said Bill Adams, Chief Economist for Comerica Bank. "The economy-wide slowdown in inflationary pressures is extending to labor costs."

"The Fed will be glad to see wage growth normalizing," he added. "This jobs report will make the Fed more confident that inflation is moderating; they say more confidence on this point is a precondition for making rate cuts this year."

Gold stocks moved sharply higher following the pullback seen on Thursday, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.3 percent to its best closing level in well over ten months.

The rebound by gold stocks came amid a substantial increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for June delivery surging $36.90 to $2,345.40 an ounce.

Significant strength was also visible among retail stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index.

Software, semiconductor and housing stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.68 to $86.23 a barrel after rising $0.32 to $86.91 a barrel last Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $36.90 to $2,345.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3 to $2,348.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 151.90 yen versus the 151.62 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0827 compared to last Friday's $1.0837.

Asia

Asian stocks ended Monday's session on a muted note, although a weaker yen helped Japanese markets close sharply higher for the day.

The downside, if any, remained limited after reports suggested that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza are advancing in Cairo.

The dollar was largely steady, while gold scaled a fresh record high ahead of speeches by Federal Reserve officials, U.S. inflation data and the release of the minutes of the Fed's March FOMC meeting later in the week.

Investors also geared up for earnings from U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. due on Friday.

Oil slid more than $1 a barrel in Asian trading after logging a second straight weekly gain to hit a six-month high last week.

Chinese markets fell notably as trading resumed after a two-day holiday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 3,047.05 ahead of key data on inflation and foreign trade due this week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally higher at 16,732.85 as property sector woes overshadowed cautious optimism around U.S.-China talks and strong data on holiday spending.

Shimao Group Holdings shares plunged 18.7 percent after the property developer said that China Construction Bank (Asia) had filed a liquidation petition against it in Hong Kong.

Japanese markets rebounded after suffering heavy losses last week. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 0.9 percent to 39,347.04 as the yen's weakness against the dollar lifted export-oriented issues. The broader Topix Index settled 1.0percent higher at 2,728.32.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron rose 1.1 percent, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing climbed 1.6 percent and automaker Toyota Motor added 2.2 percent.

Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors, Honda Motor and Suzuki Motor rose between 1 percent and 3.5 percent.

The yen weakened after data showed real wages in the country fell for a 23rd straight month.

Seoul stocks edged up slightly, with auto and battery stocks pacing the gainers. The Kospi closed up 0.1 percent at 2,717.65.

Australian stocks eked out modest gains as rising bullion prices lifted gold miners. Information technology stocks also rose, while Beach Energy plunged more than 15 percent after raising its capex forecast for its Waitsia Stage 2 gas project in Western Australia.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Inched up 0.2 percent to 7,789.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 0.2 percent at 8,044.90.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 11,973.59 ahead of RBNZ cash rate decision due later in the week.

Europe

European stocks are broadly higher on Monday as Middle East tensions ease and investors look ahead to an ECB policy meeting and key U.S. inflation data due later this week for important clues on the interest rate path.

Meanwhile, investors cheered data showing that German industrial production rose more than expected in February, helped by a recovery in the construction and car industries.

Germany's industrial output posted a monthly increase of 2.1 percent following a revised 1.3 percent rise in January, Destatis reported.

This was much faster than economists' forecast for a 0.3 percent expansion. On a yearly basis, industrial production plunged 4.9 percent after easing 5.3 percent a month ago.

Elsewhere, separate data revealed that Eurozone investor morale rose for the sixth consecutive month to hit a two-year high in April.

Sentix's index for the eurozone improved to -5.9 points from -10.5 in March. The reading beat forecasts for a score of -8.5 and marked its highest level since February 2022.

The Expectations Index rose from -2.3 in the previous month to 5.0 while the index on the Current Situation rose to -16.3 from -18.5 in March.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.7 percent.

Mining giant Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore have moved to the upside as Shanghai copper prices jumped to a record high following supply cuts and positive demand prospects.

Entain has also rallied 3 after reports that private equity outfit Apollo was mulling a break-up bid for the troubled sports betting and gaming group.

Online fashion retailer Zalando has also shown a significant move to the upside after brokerage Citigroup raised its rating on the stock.

U.S. Economic Reports

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to participate in a conversation with Missoula community members and University of Montana faculty and students at 7 pm ET.