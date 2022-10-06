Looming Jobs Data May Lead To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Thursday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after ending the previous session modestly lower.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expect employment to jump by 250,000 jobs in September after surging by 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.

The strength of the jobs data may impact expectations regarding when the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Futures pared earlier losses after the Labor Department released a separate report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended October 1st.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 219,000, an increase of 29,000 from the previous week's revised level of 190,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 193,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The revised figure for the previous week reflects the lowest number of jobless claims since the week ended April 23rd.

Traders may view the report as a sign the monthly data will come in below expectations, putting pressure on the Fed to alter its plans.

Stocks staged a significant recovery attempt after pulling back sharply in early trading on Wednesday but still ended the day modestly lower. The major averages gave back ground after moving sharply higher to start the week.

The major averages pulled back going into the close, finishing the session in negative territory. The Dow edged down 42.45 points or 0.1 percent to 30,273.87, the Nasdaq fell 27.77 points or 0.3 percent to 11,148.64 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.65 points or 0.2 percent to 3,783.28.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as traders looked to cash in on the strong gains posted early in the week amid lingering concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

Central banks around the world appear poised to continue raising interest in the months ahead, potentially tipping the global economy into a recession as they seek to combat elevated inflation.

A rebound by treasury yields also weighed on the markets, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note regaining ground after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions.

Selling pressure has waned over the course of the session, however, as traders may feel the economic worries have already been priced into the markets.

The modestly lower close on Wall Street came as upbeat U.S. economic data has added to worries the Federal Reserve will maintain its strategy of aggressively raising interest rates going into the end of the year.

Payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

ADP said private sector employment surged by 208,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 185,000 jobs in August.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 132,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of September.

The ISM said its services PMI edged down to 56.7 in September from 56.9 in August, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 56.0.

Telecom stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index down by 2.8 percent.

Interest rate-sensitive utilities and commercial real estate stocks also saw considerable weakness, with the Dow Jones Utility Average and the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index tumbling by 2.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Gold, banking and chemical stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, contributing to the lower close by the major averages.

On the other hand, oil service stocks moved sharply higher on the day, benefiting from a jump by the price of crude oil. Crude oil jumped after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut production by 2 million barrels per day.

Reflecting the strength in the oil service sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiked by 3.7 percent, extending a recent upward trend.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are inching up $0.11 to $87.87 a barrel after jumping $1.24 to $87.76 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $9.70 to $1,720.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are creeping up $4.20 to $1,725 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.70 yen versus the 144.64 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $0.9872 compared to yesterday's $0.9884.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as solid private payrolls and services sector data from the United States dampened hopes for a policy pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. Treasury yields rebounded while the dollar wobbled in choppy trading as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. labor and inflation data for additional clues on how much room the Fed has to tighten its policy without materially damaging the U.S. business cycle.

Mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the Golden Week holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.4 percent to 18,012.15 after surging around 6 percent on Wednesday.

Japanese shares advanced, led by gains by energy and chip-related stocks. The Nikkei 225 Index hit a two-week high before closing 0.7 percent higher at 27,311.30. The broader Topix ended half a percent higher at 1,922.47 ahead of a market holiday on Monday.

Inpex Corp., Japan Petroleum, Advantest and Tokyo Electron jumped 2-4 percent. Rakuten Group surged 4.6 percent on reports that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is in talks to acquire a stake in the e-commerce giant's securities unit.

Seoul stocks extended gains for a third day running as big-cap tech shares extended recent gains on hopes for a recovery in a semiconductor industry cycle in the second half of next year. The Kospi climbed 1.0 percent to 2,237.86.

Australian markets finished on a flat note after two sessions of strong gains. Banks fell on recession fears, offsetting strong gains in the energy sector after OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels per day to shore up prices. Woodside Energy climbed 2.6 percent and Santos added 1.8 percent.

Europe

European stocks have moved to the downside over the course of the session amid renewed concerns about inflation and a possible recession.

German factory orders decreased 2.4 percent month-on-month in August, Destatis reported, reversing a revised 1.9 percent rise in July. Economists had forecast a moderate 0.7 percent drop in August.

On a yearly basis, new orders were down 4.1 percent after a sharp 11.0 percent decline in July.

Eurozone retails sales fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in August and by 2.0 percent on an annualized basis, Eurostat said.

Fitch Ratings has cut the U.K.'s credit outlook from stable to negative, saying the large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government's growth plan could lead to a significant increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term.

While the German DAX Index is nearly unchanged, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.8 percent.

British oil major Shell has slumped after a warning that its natural gas trading and refining divisions are under stress.

Ferrexpo, an exporter of high-grade iron ore pellets to the global steel industry, has also fallen after reporting lower production in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG has moved higher after JP Morgan upgraded its rating on the stock to Neutral from Underweight.

Swedish construction and project development company Skanska AB has also advanced after it signed a contract with the Metropolitan Transport Authority to replace escalators in subway stations in New York.

Imperial Brands has jumped. The tobacco firm announced a 1 billion pound ($1.13 billion) share buyback program and said FY22 trading has been in line with expectations.

German online retailer Zalando has also surged after announcing a new strategic partnership with U.S. sportswear giant Nike.

U.S. Economic Reports

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans is due to participate in a moderated Q&A with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce at 1 pm ET.

Also at 1 pm ET, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is scheduled to speak on the economic outlook at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak on the economic outlook before the Mark C. Berger Workshop Series at 5 pm ET.

At 6:30 pm ET, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Council for Economic Education Economists on the Economy event.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) are seeing notable pre-market weakness after UBS downgraded its rating on the data platform provider to Neutral from Buy.

Spice maker McCormick (MKC) may also move to the downside after reporting fiscal third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

On the other hand, shares of Conagra (CAG) are likely to see initial strength after the food producer reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results.

Video game company Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) may also move higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.