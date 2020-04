Loomis signs SEK 1,200 million 2-year term loan

SOLNA, Sweden, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has signed a SEK 1,200 million 2-year term loan credit facility. The facility matures in April 2022. The arrangers are Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp. The facility will be used for financing of working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Kristian Ackeby

CFO

Mobile: +46-70-569-69-98

Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1-281-795-8580

Email: anders.haker@loomis.com

