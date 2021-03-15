L'Oréal Canada launches a challenge for startups to transform the future of beauty

MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - L'Oréal Canada, Canada's leading cosmetics company, wants to transform the future of beauty by launching an open innovation challenge. With this challenge, L'Oréal Canada seeks to collaborate with innovative Canadian startups to revolutionize beauty using novel technology.

"With this new open innovation challenge, we want to co-create the future of beauty and new technologies will be pivotal to define the beauty experience and services of tomorrow", said Frank Kollmar, President & CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "The crisis has accelerated the trend to a seamless Phygital world for consumers, retailers and brands. We want to collaborate with creative talent and tomorrow's entrepreneurs who are leading this exciting transformation of the beauty industry."

"Engaging consumer experiences are the cornerstone of our digital acceleration at L'Oréal Canada. There is no better place to find innovative solutions, and explore new technology than in Canada that has a very special, connected, and collaborative start-up ecosystem with some of the best talent in the world", said Roberto Beredo, CDO of L'Oréal Canada.

L'Oréal Canada is looking for startups to provide innovative solutions in three specific fields of application:

E-commerce acceleration

Tech for good

New channels and business models

Interested startups have until April 16 to apply.

This new challenge for L'Oréal Canada is collaborating with Bonjour Startup Montreal for the second edition of its Open Innovation Program.

Are you an interested startup? Learn more about the program details on the challenge website: https://lickst.at/L-Oreal-Canada

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, the company had sales of $1.18 billion in 2020 and employs more than 1,450 people. L'Oréal Canada holds a portfolio of 36 brands encompassing all aspects of beauty, and is present across all distribution channels: mass market, department stores, salons, pharmacies, drugstores, and branded retail. L'Oréal Canada, whose operations are carbon neutral, supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, which has promoted the advancement of women in science in Canada since 2003, Beauty for a better life, a social reintegration program in hairdressing for immigrant women since 2017. In 2019, the company launched the Women in Digital support program.

About Bonjour Startup Montréal

Bonjour Startup Montréal is a non-profit organization whose mission is to facilitate the creation, growth and influence of Montréal startups and position Montréal among the world's most dynamic ecosystems. It is supported by the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, Ville de Montréal, Canadian Economic Development, the Business Development Bank of Canada and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. https://www.bonjourstartupmtl.ca

