L'Oréal: News Release: "Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 21 April 2020 / 2019 Universal Registration Document / 2020 Outlook"

Clichy, Tuesday 17 March 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TUESDAY 21 APRIL 2020

2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

2020 OUTLOOK

Information available regarding the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 21 April 2020 and the 2019 Universal Registration Document.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SET FOR TUESDAY 21 APRIL 2020:

L’Oréal informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live and in its entirety on the site www.loreal-finance.com from 41 rue Martre in Clichy, L’Oréal administrative headquarters, on Tuesday 21 April 2020, at 10 a.m.

Information regarding this meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday 16 March 2020 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notification about the meeting together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents).

Other documents and information concerning this meeting will be available to shareholders and also published on the www.loreal-finance.com website under legal and regulatory conditions from Friday 1 April 2020.

Warning : In the context of Covid-19 and taking into account restrictions on travel and assembly implemented by French public authorities in response to the crisis, namely the ban on gatherings of more than 100 people in France and on any movement of persons, the procedures for the organization of the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 21, 2020 could change depending on health and / or legal requirements.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the www.loreal-finance.com website.

As far as possible and for their own safety, shareholders are advised to avoid traveling. To this end, and as recalled by the AMF, shareholders can cast their vote, prior to the Annual General Meeting by correspondence or by Internet.

2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT:

The 2019 Universal Registration Document was registered with the French Market Authorities on Tuesday 17 March 2020. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Universal Registration Document).

The Universal Registration Document comprises the annual financial report, an integrated report, the reports from the Auditors and their fees, the information required for the share buy-back programme and as well as a 2020 Outlook section.

2020 OUTLOOK:

The beginning of 2020 has been marked by the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19) that will impact the beauty market in several geographic zones and Travel Retail for a period of time that is difficult to determine at this stage. Our first priority is the safety of our employees and we are taking all possible measures to protect those working in countries impacted by this epidemic.

The experience we have had with similar situations in the past (SARS, MERS, etc…) shows that after a period of disturbance, consumption resumes strongly.

At the time of filing this Universal Registration Document, assuming that this epidemic and consequent disturbance will not exceed a few months, and that it follows a similar pattern to previous cases, we are confident in our capacity this year again to outperform the beauty market and achieve another year of growth in both sales and profits.





