09.02.2022 19:58:55

L'Oreal FY21 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK), reported that its net profit of 4.597 billion euros or 8.21 euros per share for 2021, up from 3.563 billion euros or 6.34 euros per share from last year.

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring items, were 8.82 euros compared to 7.30 euros last year.

Operating profit increased by 18.3% to 6.160 billion euros from 5.209 billion euros last year.

Annual group sales rose to 32.287 billion euros from 27.992 billion euros last year. On a Like-for-like basis, group sales rose 16.1%.

Commenting on the figures, Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal, said: "2021 was a historic year for L'Oréal. Thanks to the expertise, passion and commitment of our 85,400 L'Oréalians around the world, the Group achieved record growth of +16.1%1, twice that of the worldwide beauty market. L'Oréal gained market share in all Zones, Divisions and categories. Over two years, the Group achieved growth of +11.3% like-for-like, spectacularly outperforming a market that had returned almost to 2019 levels."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Staatsanleihen im Fokus: ATX und DAX schwach -- Märkte in Fernost mit Abgaben
Zum Wochenschluss übernehmen die Bären das Ruder am heimischen Markt sowie auch in Deutschland. Die Börsen in Asien bewegen sich am Freitag ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain - Tokio im Feiertag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen