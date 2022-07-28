L'Oreal H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK), Thursday reported first-half 2022 net profit excluding non-recurring items of 3.25 billion euros or 6.05 euro per share, up from 2.60 billion euros or 4.63 euros per share last year.

Sales for the first half rose 20.9% to 18.37 billion euros from 15.196 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, sales of the L'Oréal group grew by 13.5%.

Moving ahead, CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said, "We remain optimistic about the outlook for the global beauty market and confident in our ability to outperform in 2022 and achieve another year of growth in sales and profits."

Further, the Board has set up a share buyback program during the second half of 2022 amounting to a maximum of 500 million euros and with a maximum number of shares to be acquired of 2 million. The shares thus repurchased are intended to be cancelled.