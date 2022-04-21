L'Oréal: News Release: "Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors’ Meeting of 21 April 2022"

NEWS RELEASE

Clichy, Thursday 21 April 2022

Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors’ Meeting of 21 April 2022

Renewal of the term of office as D irectors of Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Mr Patrice Caine and Ms Belén Garijo

D ividend of €4.8 0 per share, increase d by +20%

Renewal of the duties of Mr Jean-Paul Agon as Chairman of the Board of Directors





The L’Oréal Annual General Meeting took place today in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The General Meeting was livestreamed on the Company’s website.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposed resolutions, and in particular:

approved the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2021;

decided on the distribution of a dividend of €4.80 per share. This dividend is increased to €5.28 for shares that have been continuously held in the registered form since 31 December 2019 at the latest and until the dividend payment date, i.e. Friday 29 April 2022;

renewed the term of office as Directors of Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Mr Patrice Caine and

Ms Belén Garijo for a four-year term;

Ms Belén Garijo for a four-year term; approved the related-party agreement regarding the repurchase by L’Oréal of 22,260,000 shares from Nestlé representing 4% of the share capital;

renewed the term of office of Deloitte & Associés and appointed Ernst & Young, as a substitution for PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit, as Statutory Auditors.





The Board of Directors, meeting after the General Meeting, decided to renew the dissociation of functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nicolas Hieronimus performing the duties of Chief Executive Officer, and to renew the duties of Mr Jean-Paul Agon as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr Thierry Hamel and Mr Benny de Vlieger joined the Board of Directors as new Directors representing the employees, appointed respectively by the CFE-CGC (the most representative trade union in L’Oréal for France) and by the Instance Européenne de Dialogue Social (European Works Council), for a four-year term.

Mr Jean-Paul Agon invited the shareholders to the 2023 Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2023.

The results of the votes and the webcast of the Annual General Meeting are available on the www.loreal-finance.com website.

