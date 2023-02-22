Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
L'Oréal: News release: Financial calendar update

NEWS RELEASE                      
Clichy, 22 February 2023        

Financial calendar update

Wednesday 26 April 2023: Ex–dividend date

Friday 28 April 2023: Dividend payment date

About L’Oréal

For over 110 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 36 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.
With 87 400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2022 the Group generated sales amounting to 38.26 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 5 500 tech and digital professionals, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.
More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

L’ORÉAL CONTACTS

Switchboard
+33 (0) 1 47 56 70 00

Individual shareholders and market authorities

Pascale Guerin
+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89
pascale.guerin@loreal.com

Investor relations

Françoise Lauvin
+33 (0)1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Journalists

Noëlle Camilleri
+33 (0)6 79 92 99 39
noelle.camilleri@loreal.com

Christine Burke
+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15
christine.burke@loreal.com

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the website for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L’Oréal Finance app; alternatively, call +33 (0)1 40 14 80 50.

This press release has been secured and authenticated with blockchain technology.
You can verify its authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com

Attachment


