Los Angeles City Fire Department Selects MSA's G1 Breathing Apparatus

Advanced SCBA Technologies Highlighted in Decision to Award Contract

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today announced that the Los Angeles City Fire Department has selected MSA Safety's respiratory protective equipment in a $15 million contract award. This represents the first of what the company expects to be a two-phase order. MSA Safety anticipates receiving a second contract from LA City in the third quarter totaling approximately $9 million.

With this contract, MSA continues to strengthen its breathing apparatus market presence in the Southern California region. In July of last year, MSA Safety announced a similar-size breathing apparatus contact with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The decision to upgrade Los Angeles City's self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) technology was made after a comprehensive evaluation process. Factors that influenced the department's selection of the G1 SCBA were its advanced technology and connectivity features, as well as the ability to upgrade the SCBA with new technologies as they become available.

Each new SCBA will feature an integrated thermal imaging camera (iTIC), which places thermal imaging capabilities into the hands of individual firefighters (as opposed to sharing a handheld device). The iTIC, which is part of the SCBA control module that houses other various electronics, is one of many advanced features associated with the G1 breathing apparatus.

"We are incredibly proud to establish this new partnership with the Los Angeles City Fire Department. Most importantly, we're honored that the department has entrusted MSA with the responsibility of protecting the men and women who keep the residents of LA safe each day," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"In developing the G1 breathing apparatus, our vision was to create the most advanced and versatile firefighting platform available; one that continuously raises the bar when it comes to deploying new technologies that improve firefighter health and safety. That vision is consistent with our growth strategy to be the leading innovator in head-to-toe protection for the fire service," he said.

With more than 15 patents, the G1 SCBA is the centerpiece of the MSA Connected Firefighter platform – a suite of advanced safety technologies that work in concert to significantly improve firefighter monitoring, accountability and communication. The SCBA utilizes embedded Bluetooth technology to transmit important data, including cylinder air pressure, battery status and various alarm indicators, to incident commanders via MSA's FireGrid® System. The FireGrid system is a software service option that gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage crews and multiple situations in real time and from any location.

From a comfort perspective, the G1's unique ergonomic design, combined with an adjustable waist belt and wide shoulder straps, allows SCBA weight to be distributed more evenly on a firefighter's hips. Collectively, these features make the SCBA more comfortable when worn for longer periods of time. Additionally, the G1 includes a "Central Power" feature that powers the entire unit from a single, rechargeable battery compartment, eliminating the need for additional batteries.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department helps to protect more than 4 million residents in the second largest city in the United States. The department has approximately 3,400 uniformed members, 114 fire stations, and handles more than 1,300 emergency calls each day.

Delivery of the new SCBA units is expected to begin immediately and be completed by the end of the fourth quarter. The SCBA conversion process will be led by representatives from MSA and Bauer Compressors, MSA's distribution partner responsible for the sale and service of the contract.

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's at www.MSAsafety.com.

