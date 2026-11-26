(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, sinking almost 1,350 points or 5.8 percent in that span. The Hang Seng now sits just beneath the 21,970-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losses again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to rising oil prices and weakness among the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses among the financial shares, technology stocks, utility companies and energy producers.

For the day, the index skidded 253.64 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 21,966.01 after trading between 21,915.88 and 22,507.83.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday but trended higher throughout the session, with the Dow peeking up into the green by the day's end.

The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 50,182.95, while the NASDAQ stumbled 147.73 points or 0.62 percent to close at 23,585.80 and the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.25 percent to end at 7,182.78.

Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade contributed to the early selling pressure in the technology sector. Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled by nearly 4 percent, while Micro Technology (MU) and Oracle (ORCL) also tumbled.

Further negative sentiment was generated by Trump administration's announcement of new tariffs for the European Union and China, among others - stoking fear of retaliatory measures.

In U.S. economic news, a closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in the month of October.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday following reports of more attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.60 or 1.95 percent at $83.65 per barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In September, imports were up 57.8 percent on month and exports rose 64.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD46.3 billion.