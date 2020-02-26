Losing Streak May Continue For Indonesia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 200 points or 3.3 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,785-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on fears that the coronavirus is spreading. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index fell 19.91 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 5,787.14 after trading between 5,752.33 and 5,814.68.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.44 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.32 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.08 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.99 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.22 percent, Indosat spiked 2.76 percent, Indocement sank 1.26 percent, Semen Indonesia shed 0.44 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.35 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.65 percent, Vale Indonesia dipped 0.33 percent and Timah and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but quickly reversed course and fell deeply into the red.

The Dow shed 879.44 points or 3.15 percent to end at 27,081.36, while the NASDAQ lost 255.67 points or 2.77 percent to 8,965.67 and the S&P 500 fell 97.68 points or 3.03 percent to 3,128.21.

Stocks initially moved to the upside as traders went bargain hunting, picking up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's steep drop. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic continued to grow.

Adding to the worries, MasterCard (MA) and United Airlines (UAL) joined a growing list of companies that have warned about the potential financial impact of the outbreak.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, extending recent losses amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.53 or 3 percent at $49.90 a barrel.