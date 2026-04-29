Losing Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked lower in five straight sessions, slumping almost 115 points or 2.4 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 4,890-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on weakness among the tech shares and because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its effect on oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the trusts and mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slipped 5.04 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 4,887.69 after trading between 4,882.01 and 4,930.02.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT slumped 0.79 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tanked 1.24 percent, CapitaLand Investment skidded 0.71 percent, City Developments shed 0.36 percent, DBS Group eased 0.07 percent, DFI Retail Group gained 0.47 percent, Hongkong Land improved 0.64 percent, Keppel Ltd dropped 0.55 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust plummeted 3.57 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust added 0.49 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust stumbled 0.80 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.37 percent, SATS lost 0.30 percent, Seatrium Limited rallied 2.56 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.19 percent, Singapore Airlines slipped 0.16 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.42 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering was down 0.09 percent, SingTel fell 0.22 percent, Thai Beverage expanded 1.18 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 0.17 percent, UOL Group advanced 0.95 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 1.41 percent and Genting Singapore, Keppel DC REIT, Wilmar International and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but all quickly tracked to the downside and finished in the red.

The Dow shed 25.86 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 49,141.93, while the NASDAQ slumped 223.30 points or 0.90 percent to end at 24,663.80 and the S&P 500 sank 35.11 points or 0.49 percent to close at 7,138.80.

The NASDAQ pulled back well off Monday's record closing high as companies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure came under pressure after reports said OpenAI recently missed its own targets for new users and revenue.

An extended surge by the price of crude oil also weighed on Wall Street, with U.S. crude oil futures spiking above $100 a barrel before giving ground.

Crude oil prices soared on Tuesday amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran stalemate, although it gave ground later in the day following reports that Iran readied a revised peace plan. West Texas Intermediate crude for June month delivery was up $3.44 or 3.57 percent at $99.81 per barrel.