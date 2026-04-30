Losing Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked lower in six straight sessions, slumping almost 140 points or 3 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 4,860-point plateau and it figures to see additional selling pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on surging oil prices and uncertainty about the conflict in the Middle East. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower again on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks, trusts and industrials.

For the day, the index lost 26.72 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 4,860.97 after trading between 4,853.78 and 4,887.99.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT retreated 1.19 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.42 percent, CapitaLand Investment slipped 0.36 percent, City Developments advanced 0.95 percent, DBS Group was down 0.33 percent, DFI Retail Group declined 1.17 percent, Genting Singapore shed 0.70 percent, Hongkong Land tumbled 1.90 percent, Keppel DC REIT and Seatrium Limited both fell 0.42 percent, Keppel Ltd skidded 0.83 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust plunged 3.70 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust plummeted 4.37 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust dropped 0.81 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.09 percent, SATS slumped 0.90 percent, SembCorp Industries dipped 0.15 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 0.79 percent, Singapore Exchange surrendered 1.21 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering perked 0.19 percent, SingTel stumbled 1.52 percent, Thai Beverage tanked 2.33 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.50 percent, UOL Group jumped 1.41 percent, Wilmar International vaulted 1.32 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.46 percent and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday and hugged the line for most of the day, finally ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 280.12 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 48,861.81, while the NASDAQ perked 9.44 points or 0.04 percent to close at 24,673.24 and the S&P 500 eased 2.85 points or 0.04 percent to end at 7,135.95.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of earnings news after the close from big-name tech companies such as Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Traders also kept an eye on the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank announcing its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged in an unusually divided vote.

Crude oil prices surged again on Wednesday as an end to the Middle East war still remains elusive, keeping the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz in place. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was up $6.79 or 6.79 percent at $106.72 per barrel.