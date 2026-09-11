Losing Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,615-point plateau and it's tipped to open under water again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on surging crude oil prices and the corresponding threat to interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SET finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the food, property, resource and technology companies were offset by support from the consumer, finance and industrial sectors.

For the day, the index fell 2.82 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,615.07 after trading between 1,613.44 and 1,621.28. Volume was 10.016 billion shares worth 69.918 billion baht. There were 230 decliners and 195 gainers, with 236 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained in negative territory throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 316.56 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 52,064.10, while the NASDAQ shed 171.62 points or 0.65 percent to end at 26,081.72 and the S&P 500 lost 44.66 points or 0.58 percent to close at 7,591.70.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as the price of crude oil continued to surge, with U.S. crude oil futures soaring above $100 a barrel for the first time since May amid concerns of a prolonged war between the U.S. and Iran.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday as supply disruption concerns increased following the recent U.S.-Iran re-escalation. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $6.81 or 7.09 percent at $102.86 per barrel.

The spike in crude oil prices contributed to a continued surge in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note jumping to its highest levels in almost three years.

Higher crude oil prices and treasury yields have added to concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 73.1 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter-point following the meeting.