11.09.2024 16:11:32
Loss of treasury shares of Rokiškio suris AB
Rokiškio suris AB had acquired 3,586,797 own ordinary registered shares representing 10% of the Company's authorised capital. On 27 June 2024, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company resolved to reduce the Company's authorised capital by cancelling 3,586,797 ordinary registered shares purchased by the Company.
Following the completion of the procedure for the reduction of the Company's authorised capital, on 10 September 2024 the reduced authorised capital of Rokiškio suris AB was registered in the Register of Legal Entities and all treasury shares were cancelled. Following the cancellation of treasury shares, the authorised capital of Rokiškio suris AB consists of EUR 9,361,540.17 divided into 32,281,173 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29.
CEO
Dalius Trumpa
Tel.+370 458 55200
