Losses May Accelerate For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's Lunar New Year holiday, the Indonesia stock market had turned lower again - one session after it had ended the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 55 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,245-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 5.10 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 6,244.11 after trading between 6,234.83 and 6,258.85.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.26 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 1.93 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 0.44 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.65 percent, Indosat tumbled 2.09 percent, Indocement climbed 1.35 percent, Semen Indonesia fell 0.57 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.63 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 8.20 percent, Aneka Tambang increased 0.64 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.30 percent, Timah sank 0.65 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plunged 453.93 points or 1.57 percent to end at 28,535.80, while the NASDAQ lost 175.60 points or 1.89 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 fell 51.84 points or 1.57 percent to 3,243.63.

Traders flooded out of stocks and moved to safe havens amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Chinese officials said the death toll from the new coronavirus has jumped to 81, with more than 2,800 people infected globally.

In economic news, the Commerce Department unexpectedly reported a modest decrease in new home sales in December, while November's gains also suffered a downward revision.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, extending losses to a fifth straight session on coronavirus concerns and higher crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $1.05 or 1.9 percent at 53.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since October 15.