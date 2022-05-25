|
25.05.2022 14:55:00
Lost Among the Stock Splits: 1 Unstoppable Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Stock splits have grabbed headlines in the financial world this year. Although stock splits don't fundamentally change a company's value, the need for them could hint at significant gains in the company's recent history. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla, Shopify, and Google parent Alphabet have all elected to use stock splits to reduce their high share prices to make them more attractive to smaller investors. Global e-commerce leader Amazon, for example, currently trades at around $2,100 per share. But after its 20-for-1 stock split takes effect on June 3, that price will shrink to around $105. While it might result in more investors buying the stock, it's important to note that this won't add any intrinsic value to the underlying business. For that reason, it's more important to focus on the fundamental picture of a given company. While the aforementioned stock-splitters are great businesses, social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), which isn't splitting its stock could have more upside potential than all of them from here. Here's why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
