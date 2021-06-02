LotLinx to Attend 2021 Digital Dealer Tampa Exposition

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx , the automotive industry's leading inventory marketing technology company, announced today its participation in the bi-annual Digital Dealer Conference & Expo . The 2.5 day hybrid event will bring together the industry's most forward-thinking dealerships, OEMs, and digital solution providers this month.

On June 8 - 10th, attendees will get up to date with the latest industry developments, share insights, and discover new solutions from over 100 educational sessions. On Day 1 of the exposition, attendees can join Bill Reidy, LotLinx Chief Revenue Officer , for his session, "The slow death of channel marketing. The birth of VIN-aware," at 2:30pm ET in Room 23.

Bill's session will shed light on how to increase sales by optimizing marketing efforts to get the most out of a dealer's inventory. He will be sharing key insights that dealers can use to acquire, market, and sell inventory faster with VIN-level predictive technology.

"In today's increasingly complex landscape, dealers have lost visibility into the number of marketing dollars they're spending to promote inventory," says Reidy. "Understanding every unit's existing opportunities and challenges allows dealers to build VIN-aware campaigns unique to each VIN on their lot, ultimately boosting dealership profitability."

On Day 2 of the exposition, Melanie Borden, LotLinx VP of Marketing , will be participating in "The Social Gold Rush" panel with a few other dynamic leaders in the industry. At 1:30pm ET in the Keynote Hall, the group will be discussing the most efficient social media strategies to not only engage audiences while working at a dealership to drive revenue to the dealership, but tips and strategies to assist with building a personal brand that has lifetime value as well.

Borden states, "Working in automotive retail you don't necessarily have the resources to help you in building a personal brand within a brand due to lack of education in the market. I am so excited to be on a panel that will be supporting the education of dealerships to leverage social media as a powerful tool in their marketing arsenal in driving more profitability to their bottom line."

Dealership owners, principals, directors, and managers who stop by the LotLinx Booth #315 can enter to win an exclusive golf and spa weekend getaway including complimentary travel, lodging, and golf at Whistling Straits, Pinehurst, Bandon Dunes, or Pebble Beach.

About Digital Dealer: Digital Dealer supports the automotive community through its educational platforms that foster professional growth, networking, and meaningful connections. Digital Dealer Conference & Expo, held biannually, brings together automotive dealers, OEMs, thought leaders, and solution providers for a 2.5-day experience of exploration, development, and collaboration to bridge critical gaps and curate growth plans. The education continues year-round through its media properties: Dealer Magazine, DigitalDealer.com, and Digital Dealer NOW.

About LotLinx: Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, NH, LotLinx is the automotive industry's leading inventory management and retailing technologies platform. Enabling a cloud-based connected lot, LotLinx empowers automotive dealers and forward-thinking OEMs to automate their retail inventory merchandising with unparalleled precision. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com or email hello@lotlinx.com.

