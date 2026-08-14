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14.08.2026 19:40:25
Lotte Corp Swings To Profit In H1
(RTTNews) - Lotte Corp. (004990.KS) on Friday reported a return to profit in the first half of 2026, helped by higher revenue and improved operating performance.
For the six months, consolidated revenue increased 1.1% to 7.72 trillion won from 7.63 trillion won a year earlier. Operating income rose 9.3% to 175.05 billion won from 160.15 billion won.
The company posted profit before tax of 110.81 billion won, compared with a loss before tax of 127.80 billion won in the year-earlier period. Net profit was 78.83 billion won, versus a net loss of 160.41 billion won a year earlier.
Basic earnings per share improved to 330 won from a loss of 2,992 won a year earlier.
The distribution segment generated 2.29 trillion won in revenue, while the food segment contributed 4.62 trillion won. The pharmaceutical manufacturing segment posted an operating loss of 121.30 billion won.
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