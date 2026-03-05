Lottery Corp. Unveils New Operating Model; Reshapes Leadership To Accelerate Digital Growth

(RTTNews) - The Lottery Corporation Limited (TLC.AX) announced a major overhaul of its operating structure as it seeks to accelerate growth and strengthen its position as a digital entertainment company, with changes to the composition and responsibilities of its Executive Leadership Team effective July 1, 2026.

Under the new model, Lottery Corporation will create three dedicated customer-facing divisions — Lotteries, Digital and Keno — each led by a Chief Operating Officer.

Callum Mulvihill will become Chief Operating Officer - Lotteries, leading growth of the core lotteries business across retail and digital channels. Loren Somerville will serve as Chief Operating Officer - Digital, driving digital sales and improving app and web platforms. Antony Moore will be appointed Chief Operating Officer - Keno, overseeing both venue-based and online Keno operations to boost growth.

Supporting these business units will be three enterprise services functions — Financial & Corporate Services, Strategy, and People & Brand. Adam Newman will remain Chief Financial Officer, with expanded oversight to include Legal, Risk, Cyber and Technology services. Rob Ure will be appointed Chief Strategy Officer, while Michelle Williams will assume the role of Chief People and Brand Officer.

As part of the leadership reshuffle, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer Andrew Shepherd will leave the company effective July 1, 2026. Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Company Secretary Nicholas Allton will depart effective March 31, 2026.

Adam Newman will serve as interim Company Secretary from March 31, 2026. Kimberley Chan will continue as the person nominated under ASX Listing Rule 12.6 for communication with the ASX.

"This new structure gives us the clarity and accountability to accelerate our evolution as a digital entertainment company, concentrate on local market growth and make faster, better decisions," said Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Pickup.