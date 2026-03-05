The Lottery Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A3DLW0 / ISIN: AU0000219529
|
05.03.2026 07:14:32
Lottery Corp. Unveils New Operating Model; Reshapes Leadership To Accelerate Digital Growth
(RTTNews) - The Lottery Corporation Limited (TLC.AX) announced a major overhaul of its operating structure as it seeks to accelerate growth and strengthen its position as a digital entertainment company, with changes to the composition and responsibilities of its Executive Leadership Team effective July 1, 2026.
Under the new model, Lottery Corporation will create three dedicated customer-facing divisions — Lotteries, Digital and Keno — each led by a Chief Operating Officer.
Callum Mulvihill will become Chief Operating Officer - Lotteries, leading growth of the core lotteries business across retail and digital channels. Loren Somerville will serve as Chief Operating Officer - Digital, driving digital sales and improving app and web platforms. Antony Moore will be appointed Chief Operating Officer - Keno, overseeing both venue-based and online Keno operations to boost growth.
Supporting these business units will be three enterprise services functions — Financial & Corporate Services, Strategy, and People & Brand. Adam Newman will remain Chief Financial Officer, with expanded oversight to include Legal, Risk, Cyber and Technology services. Rob Ure will be appointed Chief Strategy Officer, while Michelle Williams will assume the role of Chief People and Brand Officer.
As part of the leadership reshuffle, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer Andrew Shepherd will leave the company effective July 1, 2026. Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Company Secretary Nicholas Allton will depart effective March 31, 2026.
Adam Newman will serve as interim Company Secretary from March 31, 2026. Kimberley Chan will continue as the person nominated under ASX Listing Rule 12.6 for communication with the ASX.
"This new structure gives us the clarity and accountability to accelerate our evolution as a digital entertainment company, concentrate on local market growth and make faster, better decisions," said Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Pickup.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Lottery Corporation Limited Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu The Lottery Corporation Limited Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.