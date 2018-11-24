+++Schneller ans Ziel - Mit den Express Anleihen der Erste Group+++ -w-
24.11.2018 07:39:00

LOTTO MAX - 2 Maxmillions were won yesterday

The November 30 draw will offer a $60 million jackpot and approximately 35 Maxmillions

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - 2 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selections sold in the Atlantic Provinces and Québec. The Friday, November 30 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $95 million, including the $60 million jackpot and approximately 35 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 49 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

 

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht deutlich leichter ins Wochenende - DAX im Plus
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt mit roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB