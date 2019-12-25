25.12.2019 07:09:00

Lotto Max - The December 27 draw will offer a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, December 27 will be about $66 million. That includes a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 prizes of $1 million (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

