21.03.2020 05:26:00
Lotto Max - The March 24 draw will offer a jackpot of $65 million and approximately 8 Maxmillions
MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, March 24 will be about $73 million. That includes a jackpot of $65 million and approximately 8 prizes of $1 million (Maxmillions).
For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.
In light of the current situation, we want to remind customers that—depending on the province they live in—they can also purchase their Lotto Max tickets online or by subscription.
SOURCE Loto-Québec
