04.01.2020 08:32:00
Lotto Max: The record-breaking jackpot is still up for grabs! - The January 7 draw will offer a record jackpot of $70 million and approximately 25 Maxmillions
8 Maxmillions were won yesterday
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 8 Maxmillions (one-million-dollar prizes) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selections sold in Québec, The Prairies, British Columbia, Atlantic Provinces and Ontario. Total prizes for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, January 7, will be worth approximately $95 million, including a record jackpot of $70 million and approximately 25 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).
For each Maxmillions prize, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.
