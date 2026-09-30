Tharisa Aktie

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WKN DE: A1113K / ISIN: CY0103562118

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30.09.2026 11:02:11

Loucas Pouroulis bows out after 15-year stint at Tharisa

THARISA founder Loucas Pouroulis is stepping down from the board after more than 15 years as chair, handing the role to lead independent director Carol Bell.

Pouroulis, who has chaired Tharisa since October 2010, will become Founding Chairman Emeritus from October 1. He will remain available to advise the board and management on strategy, stakeholder relationships and long-term growth projects.

The mining entrepreneur has spent more than six decades in the industry. Born in Cyprus, he moved to South Africa in 1964 and joined Anglo American before striking out on his own. His ventures have spanned gold, diamonds, platinum group metals, coal and chrome.

One of his biggest successes was Eland Platinum, which Xstrata bought for $1bn in 2007. Miningmx previously reported that the transaction significantly increased the wealth of the Pouroulis family, which was a major shareholder in Eland.

Pouroulis also developed Consolidated Modderfontein and listed coal miner Keaton Energy before establishing Tharisa, which listed on the JSE in 2014 and in London two years later.

He also played an early role in Tharisa’s move into Zimbabwe. Pouroulis had worked in the country for several years and had undertaken to give Tharisa first refusal over projects he identified there. He was chairman of Karo Platinum when the project was formally launched that year.

Karo, now Tharisa’s second major mining asset, is under development on Zimbabwe’s Great Dyke, with first ore to the mill expected by the end of 2027.

New appointments

Bell, who joined Tharisa’s board in 2016 and has been lead independent director since 2021, will take over as independent non-executive chairman on October 1. She has more than 40 years’ experience in energy and related industries, including senior roles at Chase Manhattan Bank and JP Morgan.

Independent non-executive director David Salter will become deputy chairman. He has more than 30 years’ mining experience and previously chaired Keaton Energy and served as managing director of Eland Platinum.

Tharisa also announced two executive changes. Chief operating officer Michelle Taylor will become chief corporate and commercial officer, overseeing marketing, sales, offtake, logistics and downstream beneficiation.

Taylor joined Tharisa in 2008 and helped build the business from a greenfield project into a major PGM and chrome producer.

Roy Murley, currently executive for operations at Tharisa Minerals, will succeed Taylor as chief operations officer. Murley has more than 37 years’ mining experience and has played a key role in planning the Tharisa Mine’s move from open-pit to underground mining.

Both will report to CEO Phoevos Pouroulis.

The post Loucas Pouroulis bows out 15-year stint at Tharisa appeared first on Miningmx.

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