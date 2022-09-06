Loudoun County Public Schools Partners with Tutor.com to Provide 24/7 Unlimited Tutoring for K-12 Students

Partnership Ensures On-Demand Access to Academic Support for Every Learner

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest online tutoring services, announced today that it has been selected by Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), the third-largest school division in Virginia, to provide 24/7 online tutoring for every K–12 student in the division.

Through the partnership, which launches today, more than 82,000 students across 98 LCPS facilities will benefit from access to 1-to-1 expert tutoring, test prep, concept review, and homework help in more than 200 subjects, including many in Spanish.

"We believe that all students should be able to access additional support when they need it, and therefore, we are pleased to be able to offer this service to our students at no cost," said Dr. Ashley Ellis, deputy superintendent of instruction. "We are offering this service because students should have access to the tools they need to be successful in school. By partnering with Tutor.com, we are further able to fulfill the mission of our strategic plan and empower our students to achieve their best."

Access to help, whether during the school day or around the homework table, is near-immediate, with students connecting to the education service company's expert tutors through their Schoology accounts. There is no limit to the number of times a student from LCPS can connect with a tutor, and the average wait time is about a minute.

To enable learners of all ages to get help in the format best for them, students may engage with their tutors via two-way text-chat or voice. Sessions take place in an interactive online classroom, which includes whiteboard, text and coding screens, graph paper and graphing calculator, and a wide range of tools.

Students may drop off their written work and receive detailed feedback from an expert tutor within a day. The platform also provides access to self-guided resources, including AP® videos and SAT®/ACT® Essentials courses from The Princeton Review®.

"We are honored to serve Loudoun County students, families, and teachers," said Sandi White, SVP, Institutional Partnerships, Tutor.com/The Princeton Review. "Schools and districts across the country are facing unprecedented challenges, from learning loss to staffing shortages. We applaud Loudoun's commitment to supporting students at their moment of need, and we share their dedication to helping all LCPS students reach their academic potential and succeed in school."

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 22 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review , an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom , Facebook @TutorDotCom , and LinkedIn @Tutor.com .

About Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) is the third-largest school division in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Established in 1870, LCPS is located in Washington, D.C. metro-area and serves more than 82,000 students in 98 facilities. The division operates 18 high schools, 17 middle schools, 61 elementary schools and two educational centers (Academies of Loudoun and The North Star School).

