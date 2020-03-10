LOUIS XIII COGNAC Launches a New Limited-edition Celebrating Paris in 1900 With Its Second Opus of Time Collection

PARIS, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the first opus "The Origin – 1874" commemorating the creation of LOUIS XIII, the House has partnered with the Monnaie de Paris and the Cristallerie of Saint-Louis to pay tribute to Paris in 1900, where LOUIS XIII received the highest praise.

A creative limited-edition of 2000 numbered decanters commemorating this historical year, when Paris hosted the World Fair, celebrating the arts and craftsmanship of the city of lights.

In 1900, The Paris World Fair was a global festival of engineering feats, technical triumphs and creative prowess counting 83,000 exhibitors, which present a vision of the world 100 years ahead. Thanks to his founder Paul-Émile Rémy Martin, who was an active member of the Paris Universal Exposition jury of the Paris World Fair in 1900, LOUIS XIII was presented and received the highest praise.

A masterpiece by three French Houses with a shared passion for arts and craftsmanship

LOUIS XIII, The Monnaie de Paris and Saint-Louis have much in common: they are all historic French Houses that think ahead of their Time, legendary institutions perpetuating an ancestral savoir-faire. Today, with this unique limited edition, they have come together to capture the imprint of Time in a creation of lasting value.

The decanter is a reedition of the original bottle featuring 13 dentelle spikes instead of the usual 10, a stopper in the form of an upturned decanter, an elegant neck and 7 fleur-de-lys decorated with an 18 carats champagne gold, as well as a central medallion showcasing the limited edition unique medal.

Each decanter gives its owner exclusive access to a full-size medal specially minted by the Monnaie de Paris special workshops and engraved with the same, unique number as the decanter.

LOUIS XIII Time Collection: Tribute to City of Lights – 1900

Recommended retail price: 7000€ TTC.

Availability globally at selected fine wine and spirits merchants and in the LOUIS XIII boutiques in Beijing, Xi'an and London.

Availability on request through LOUIS XIII Conciergerie: conciergerie@louis-xiii.com.

