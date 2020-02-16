Louisiana Auto Dealer Named TIME Dealer of the Year

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Moffitt of Porsche in Shreveport, La. today was named the 2020 TIME Dealer of the Year by TIME and Ally Financial at the 103rd National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas.

Moffitt was chosen from a field of 49 auto dealer nominees, who were selected from nearly 17,000 franchised dealers across the country. One of the most prestigious honors for auto dealers, the TIME Dealer of the Year Award recognizes leaders who have succeeded in business and go above and beyond in their efforts to give back to the community.

Doug Timmerman, president of Ally Auto Finance, and Susanna Schrobsdorff, executive editor and chief partnerships officer of TIME, announced Moffitt as the winner at a ceremony where all the dealer nominees were honored. Timmerman remarked: "Everyone nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year Award deserves recognition for their selfless dedication not just to their businesses, but to the communities that support them. It's my pleasure to recognize Susan for her outstanding work, and to thank all the incredible dealers across the country who put giving back at the center of their careers."

In addition to Moffitt, four dealer nominees were recognized as Dealer of the Year finalists:



David Kelleher , David Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Glen Mills, Pa.

, David Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Natalie Tindol , Tindol Ford Roush, Gastonia, N.C.

, Tindol Ford Roush, David Cuene , Broadway Automotive, Green Bay, Wis.

, Broadway Automotive, Diana Pfeiffer , Alaska Sales and Service, Anchorage, Alaska

As exclusive sponsor of the TIME Dealer of the Year Award, Ally will give $10,000 to the charity of Moffitt's choice. Ally also will donate $5,000 to each of the nonprofit organizations selected by the four finalists and Will Green, president of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, who nominated Moffitt for the award. In recognition of their achievements and generosity, Ally also gave $1,000 to the charities of choice for each of 49 nominees. For more information on each of the nominees, please visit www.AllyDealerHeroes.com.

Moffitt earned degrees in business administration and finance at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La. in 1983 and 1984 before joining the Bossier City, La. dealership founded by her father, Fred. After college, Moffitt was the dealership's cashier and telephone operator, and also worked in the service department. She later switched to sales, where she excelled and found her niche.

Today, she shares ownership of Moffitt Automotive with her two brothers and sister. The group oversees dealerships in Bossier City and Shreveport, representing the Audi, Mazda, Porsche and Volkswagen brands.

Moffitt continues her father's legacy of giving back by spearheading numerous charitable initiatives. She is a lifetime sponsor of the Louisiana State University (LSU) Health Foundation and LSU Health Shreveport and served as chair of An Evening for Healers in 2017, a fundraiser for the medical and research center. Moffitt is also proud of her association with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For the last four years, Moffitt Automotive has donated a car to the hospital's fundraising initiative, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Other groups that Moffitt supports include Catholic Charities; Shriners Hospitals for Children; Betty & Leonard Phillips Deaf Action Center (Shreveport); Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council (liaison between the civilian/business community and the commanders of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish); Barksdale Air Force Base (Bossier Parish); Special Olympics; Volunteers of America North Louisiana; Shreveport Symphony Guild; Boy Scouts of America Norwela Council; and the Holy Angels residential care and programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Shreveport.

The TIME Dealer of the Year winner and finalists were chosen by a faculty panel from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan. Dealers are nominated for the award by state and regional automotive trade association executives.

About Ally

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $180.6 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage-lending services and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further news regarding Ally, please visit the Ally press room at http://media.ally.com.

Contact:

Brenda Rios

Brenda.rios@ally.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisiana-auto-dealer-named-time-dealer-of-the-year-301005726.html

SOURCE Ally Financial