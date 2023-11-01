|
01.11.2023 11:26:51
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Q3 Adj. Profit Declines; Net Sales Down 15%
(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported that its third quarter income attributed to LP from continuing operations decreased to $118 million from $129 million, prior year. Income attributed to LP from continuing operations per share decreased to $1.63 from $1.74. Adjusted EPS was $1.62, compared to $1.72. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Third quarter net sales declined to $728 million from $852 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $727.17 million in revenue. This included a decrease in Siding segment revenue of 13%, due to 16% lower volumes partially offset by 3% higher prices. OSB segment revenue decreased by 14%, driven by 19% lower volumes and 6% higher average selling prices.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Louisiana-Pacific Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: Louisiana-Pacific präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Louisiana-Pacific präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Louisiana-Pacific öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Louisiana-Pacific veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.23
|What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Louisiana-Pacific (Benzinga)
|
28.06.23
|: Louisiana-Pacific upgraded to buy from hold at Truist (MarketWatch)