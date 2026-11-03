Louisiana-Pacific Aktie

Louisiana-Pacific ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861032 / ISIN: US5463471053

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03.11.2026 14:11:19

Louisiana-Pacific Q3 Profit Climbs, Announces Q4 And FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX), a manufacturer of engineered wood and building products, on Tuesday reported significantly higher profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by revenue growth in its Siding segment.

Further, the firm revised its full-year outlook and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the third quarter, net income surged to $23 million or $0.32 per share from $9 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted income increased to $28 million or $0.39 per share from $26 million or $0.37 per share in the previous year's quarter.

Income from operations rose to $29 million from $18 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA remained flat at $82 million, compared with the year-ago quarter, supported by net price gains and higher sales volumes, partly offset by increased raw material, freight and labor costs.

Net sales rose to $691 million, up from $663 million a year earlier.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects Siding net sales of $390 million to $400 million.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $30 million to $40 million.

For the full year, the company expects Siding net sales of $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion.

Full-year consolidated adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $270 million to $280 million, compared with the previous outlook of $255 million to $270 million.

In pre-market, the shares were trading 1.55 percent higher at $76.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Louisiana-Pacific Corp. 65,00 -1,22% Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

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